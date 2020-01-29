November 17, 1943-January 27, 2020
COLONA — Larry Dean Tisor, 76, of Colona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Dave Murphy will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Military honors will be accorded by the Colona American Legion. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry was born on Nov. 17, 1943, the son of Dean and Lois (Pickle) Tisor, in Burlington, Iowa. On Dec. 26, 1962, Larry married Catherine Miller in Hagerstown, Md. He worked as a laborer at John Deere Harvester, retiring after 30 years of service. He served as a volunteer fireman for Coal Valley for many years. He enjoyed playing softball for Murphy’s Tap in Rock Island and loved leather working, playing horseshoes, golfing and camping. He enjoyed playing games and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Catherine; children, Larry (fiancée Jill James-Mundt) Tisor, Geneseo, Selina Edwards, Davenport, Melissa (Chuck) Larson, Geneseo, Judy (Harry) Alicea, Colona; grandchildren, Jammy Upton, Trisha Upton, Elizabeth (Peter) Fretto, Jacob (Sarah) Larson, Trenton Larson, Logan Larson, Autymn (Blake) Lyon, Kendra Raley, Mason Raley, Liam Alicea, Clifford Tisor, Nathaniel Tisor; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; stepbrother, Eric (Gail) Thompson, Colona; and special nephews, Shawn and Scott Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Lois, and stepfather, William “Bill” S. Thompson.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
6:00PM-7:00PM
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254