Larry Dean Tisor
View Comments
COLONA

Larry Dean Tisor

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
American flag

November 17, 1943-January 27, 2020

COLONA — Larry Dean Tisor, 76, of Colona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Dave Murphy will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Military honors will be accorded by the Colona American Legion. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Larry was born on Nov. 17, 1943, the son of Dean and Lois (Pickle) Tisor, in Burlington, Iowa. On Dec. 26, 1962, Larry married Catherine Miller in Hagerstown, Md. He worked as a laborer at John Deere Harvester, retiring after 30 years of service. He served as a volunteer fireman for Coal Valley for many years. He enjoyed playing softball for Murphy’s Tap in Rock Island and loved leather working, playing horseshoes, golfing and camping. He enjoyed playing games and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Catherine; children, Larry (fiancée Jill James-Mundt) Tisor, Geneseo, Selina Edwards, Davenport, Melissa (Chuck) Larson, Geneseo, Judy (Harry) Alicea, Colona; grandchildren, Jammy Upton, Trisha Upton, Elizabeth (Peter) Fretto, Jacob (Sarah) Larson, Trenton Larson, Logan Larson, Autymn (Blake) Lyon, Kendra Raley, Mason Raley, Liam Alicea, Clifford Tisor, Nathaniel Tisor; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; stepbrother, Eric (Gail) Thompson, Colona; and special nephews, Shawn and Scott Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Lois, and stepfather, William “Bill” S. Thompson.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Tisor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation -VFH Geneseo
Saturday, February 1, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Visitation -VFH Geneseo begins.
Feb 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 1, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Celebration of Life begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News