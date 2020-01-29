November 17, 1943-January 27, 2020

COLONA — Larry Dean Tisor, 76, of Colona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Dave Murphy will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Military honors will be accorded by the Colona American Legion. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Larry was born on Nov. 17, 1943, the son of Dean and Lois (Pickle) Tisor, in Burlington, Iowa. On Dec. 26, 1962, Larry married Catherine Miller in Hagerstown, Md. He worked as a laborer at John Deere Harvester, retiring after 30 years of service. He served as a volunteer fireman for Coal Valley for many years. He enjoyed playing softball for Murphy’s Tap in Rock Island and loved leather working, playing horseshoes, golfing and camping. He enjoyed playing games and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.