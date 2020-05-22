Larry Dale White

Larry retired from the State Police in 1989 and found retirement to be too boring to go alone. He convinced Carolyn to retire in 1992 and the two of them traveled the world taking numerous trips to Europe, Egypt and even China. In 1999, Larry and Carolyn left Woodhull for central Florida where Larry could continue to pursue his lifelong love of golf year-round and enjoy time with friends.

Larry became a grandfather in 2007 with the birth of his grandson, Connor, and again in 2009 when Connor gained a sister, Evelyn. Larry and Carolyn made frequent trips to see Stacey, his wife Liz (Streeter) and Connor and Evelyn. Larry always loved spending countless hours telling Connor and Evelyn stories of his greatest jokes and adventures. He also particularly loved seeing Connor build with Legos and play baseball, and his greatest joy may have been playing short order cook for Evelyn. Larry and Carolyn moved to Gurnee, Ill., in 2017 to be closer to Stacey, Liz, Connor and Evelyn, and Larry spent his last years enjoying being so close to his family.

Larry passed away with Carolyn and Stacey by his side on May 16, 2020, as a result of several long-term health issues, including Alzheimer's Disease.