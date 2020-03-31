August 25, 1956-March 31, 2020

LITTLE YORK — Larry D. Eckhardt, 63, of Little York, Ill., died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, Ill. In keeping with the CDC's Covid-19 social restrictions, all social distancing practices will be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be left to the “Larry Eckhardt Memorial Fund.” Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Monmouth, Ill., to Lee Ray and Iris Marie Hanley Eckhardt. Larry graduated from Aledo High School in 1974 and attended Black Hawk College for two years.

He served in the United States Marine Corp reserves.

He was employed at International Harvester as a machinist for 25 years.