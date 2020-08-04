August 1, 1938- August 4, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Larry D. Dunsmoor, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Anthony's Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.
Graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Greenview Memorials Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan, in Larry's memory.
Larry was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of George and Ruth (Halliburton) Dunsmoor. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School class of '58 where he met his first wife, Bonnie Hollon, and they have four daughters together. Larry later married Jewel Anderson on May 20, 1995, in Moline; she preceded him in death in 2014. He retired from Alcoa as a machine operator after 36 years. Larry loved his family and cherished the times they spent together. He enjoyed traveling, especially down to Branson, Mo. Larry also enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels and watching their daily activities.
Larry is survived by his children, Dawn (John) Billington, Bridget (Calvin) Kelso, Heather (Joe) Gomez and Heidi Gager and her significant other, Don Carter; grandchildren, Nathan (Lacey) Billington, Ashley Billington, Elliott (Raveen) Kelso, Zoe Kelso, Quentin Gomez, Samuel Gomez and Mallory Gomez; stepchildren, Clarence (Bonnie Carrol) Lester, Jack (Vikki) Lester, David Lester and Melissa (John) Jackson; several stepgrandchildren; several great-grandchildren; first wife, Bonnie Hollon; and his loved dog companion, Patches. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jewel; son, Dean Dunsmoor; and brothers, Alless and Iden Dunsmoor.
Online condolences may be left to Larry's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
