Larry D. Dunsmoor

Larry was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of George and Ruth (Halliburton) Dunsmoor. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School class of '58 where he met his first wife, Bonnie Hollon, and they have four daughters together. Larry later married Jewel Anderson on May 20, 1995, in Moline; she preceded him in death in 2014. He retired from Alcoa as a machine operator after 36 years. Larry loved his family and cherished the times they spent together. He enjoyed traveling, especially down to Branson, Mo. Larry also enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels and watching their daily activities.