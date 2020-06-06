Larry D. Adams

Larry Dean was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Moline, the son of Marvin and Dorothy Snell Adams. After graduating from Sherrard High School in 1967, Larry became an electrician apprentice. He was an electrician for over 40 years and co-owner of Art-A-Lite for over 20 years. On Oct. 8, 1977, he married Billie Dawn Surr at the Beulah Church, rural Orion. They were married for 40 years, until her passing on June 4, 2018. Larry was a member of IBEW Local 145, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles and St. Anthony Catholic Church. Larry and Billie loved to travel, play cards, and socialize with family and friends. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed woodworking.