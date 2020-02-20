Larry “Butch” King Sr.

March 6, 1947-February 19, 2020

ALEDO — Graveside services for Larry D. “Butch” King Sr., 72 of Aledo, Ill., will be Monday, February 24, at 11 a.m. at Hamlet Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Memorials may be made to the Larry King Sr. Memorial Fund. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Butch died on February 19, 2020, at his home.

Larry Dean was born on March 6, 1947, to Keith Milo and Wilma Jean (Sheese) King. He married Carol Lemon on December 6, 1996, in Aledo.

Butch enjoyed helping on the family farms with his father and then with his brother, Kenny. He spent many hours driving a truck for the family farms and 19 years for Dellitt Trucking. He also worked in the shops for John Deere and for Aledo Equipment. In his spare time, Butch enjoyed his coffee time every morning at McDonalds, bowling and deer hunting. Butch loved antique tractors and participated in tractor pulls with both his John Deere and Allis Chalmers.

Butch is survived by his wife, Carol; children and spouses, Larry and Wendy King, Jason and Lindsey King, Brian and Mindy King, Stacey and Matt Marston and Shelly Imler and fiancé, Marcus Lingafelter, all of Aledo, and Kelly and Brian Preston of Taylor Ridge; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, Sharon and Roger Bledsoe and Kenny and Karen King, all of Aledo, and Carole Smith of Avon, Indiana.

