April 5, 1932- April 11, 2020
MILAN-Larry “Bulldog” Lyon, 88, of Milan, IL, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island, IL.
Private family services will be held, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Interment will be at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.
Larry Lee Lyon was born in Seymour, IA, on April 5, 1932, son of Henry “Hank” and Dorothy G. (Rowe) Lyon. On October 27, 1956, in Council Bluffs, IA, he married Adrena M. Whicker, who preceded him in death October 16, 2012.
Larry was a graduate of United Township High School in East Moline, IL, and after graduation, joined the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He drove a truck for 42 years out of the Local 371 Teamsters Union, last driving for Standard Forwarding. Larry enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cubs and the Bears. He was extremely social, and loved being around people.
Survivors include his sons, Mitchell (Eugenia) Lyon of Baylis, IL, Marshall (Natalie) Lyon, and Matthew (Susan) Lyon, all of Milan, IL; brothers, Lyle (Liz) Lyon of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Gene (Lynette) Clark of Tucson, AZ; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Denny Lyon.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
