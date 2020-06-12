February 9, 1957- June 5, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Lance Patton, 63, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital, surrounded by his children.
Lance was born Feb. 9, 1957, to Frederick and Norma Patton and was a lifelong resident of Rock Island County. After graduating Rock Island High School, Lance went on to obtain two bachelor degrees, one from Augustana College and the other from St. Ambrose University. He was a proud small business owner in Rock Island for 20 years and enjoyed serving such a supportive community. He loved to cook, read and travel. The most important aspect to life for Lance though, was his family. He was a caring son, supportive brother, the most understanding and loving father, and the best grandpa you could ask for to three beautiful grandchildren.
Lance is survived by his children, Scott (Amy) Patton and Haley (Michael) Chafins; three grandchildren, Penny Patton, Clover Patton, and Samuel Chafins; brother, Strib (Darlene) Boynton; sisters, Molly Patton and Mary Jo (Kent) Boynton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercado on Fifth.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.