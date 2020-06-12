Lance Patton

Lance was born Feb. 9, 1957, to Frederick and Norma Patton and was a lifelong resident of Rock Island County. After graduating Rock Island High School, Lance went on to obtain two bachelor degrees, one from Augustana College and the other from St. Ambrose University. He was a proud small business owner in Rock Island for 20 years and enjoyed serving such a supportive community. He loved to cook, read and travel. The most important aspect to life for Lance though, was his family. He was a caring son, supportive brother, the most understanding and loving father, and the best grandpa you could ask for to three beautiful grandchildren.