June 8, 1926- April 27, 2020

MOLINE — L. Maxine Peterson, 93, of Moline, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. As a result of state and federal guidelines and restrictions, all services will be private. Burial will take place in Oak Creek Cemetery, Raymond, Nebraska. Memorials may be made in care of the First Covenant Church, Moline. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Maxine was born in Fremont, Neb. on June 8, 1926, a daughter of Milo L. Sr. and Amelia H. Schoneman Hermance. She married Keith H. Peterson on Dec. 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1999.

Maxine worked as a teller at First National Bank of Moline until July 1954 when she and her husband, Keith, founded Peterson Parking Lot Striping Inc., which they ran for many years.

Maxine enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. She was a member of First Covenant Church, Moline.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Rodney (Linda Rowan) Peterson, Geneseo; granddaughter, Kali Peterson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Cerra and Ethan Cortez; great-great-granddaughter, Wynter Troendle; brother, Lyle Hermance, Lincoln, Neb.; sister-in-law, Donna Hermance; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.