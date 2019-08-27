December 16, 1966-August 25, 2019
GENESEO — Kurtis G. Kruger, 52, of Geneseo, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. Services for Mr. Kruger will be noon Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Community Christian Church, Linn, Mo., or to the Dr. Brent Ohl Pancreatic Cancer Support Endowment.
Kurtis was born Dec. 16, 1966, in Moline, a son of Jerry A. Kruger and Patricia J. Bjurstrom Kruger. He married Faith Maitlen on Oct. 15, 1988, in Rock Island. Kurtis was a registered nurse. He had worked in the emergency departments at Hammond Henry Hospital and UnityPoint-Trinity. Kurtis enjoyed camping and spending time with family and his grandsons. He had served in the Illinois Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Faith; daughters, Kelsea L. Kruger, Moline, Kayleigh S. Kruger, Geneseo, and Mackenzie A. Kruger, Moline; grandchildren, Archer and Castiel; brothers, Jerry (Kris) Kruger, Port Bryon, Jeffrey (Laura) Kruger, Linn, Mo.
Kurtis was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kim von Motz. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Constantinou and staff and UnityPoint Hospice for the care they gave to Kurtis.