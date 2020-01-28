December 8, 1951-January 27, 2020

ALEDO — Kristine “Kris” Taylor, 68, of Aledo, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral Services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial is in Sugar Grove Cemetery, rural Aledo. Visitation is Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sugar Grove Cemetery or the Aledo United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Kris was born on Dec. 8, 1951, in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., to Jac A. and Mary “Molly” L. (Krebs) Colvin. She married William L. Taylor on Dec. 1, 1973, at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Aledo.

Kris retired from McKnight Pharmacy in 2014 where she was a Pharmacy Tech for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with Bill, golfing and spoiling both the house cats and the ones around the farm.

Kris' memory will be cherished by her husband, Bill; son, Alex Taylor, of Aledo; her mother and stepfather, Molly and Max Paulsgrove, of Aledo; siblings and spouses: Molly and Bill Joseph, of Aledo, and Brent and Sue Colvin, of Eldora, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Her father preceded her in death.

