Kristina Mary Rubingh

March 14, 1967-December 7, 2019

LARGO, Fla. — Kris Rubingh, 52, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born March 14, 1967 in Rock Island. She married her best friend and true love, Jerry Rubingh, on Aug. 28, 2013.

Kris was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was also a dog lover and her puppies, Kiara and Bella, were such an important part of her life. Kris and Jerry recently moved to Clearwater, Fla., which was always a dream of theirs. Kris loved nothing more than going to the beach and working on her tan. She was, as some would say, a sun goddess.

When you spent time with Kris, you could feel her love. She was the life of the party and every get-together would be full of laughter. She had a giant heart and would literally give the shirt off her back to help others. She had a way of finding the best in people and making sure they knew how special they were to her.