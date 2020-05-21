× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Krist Dean Adams, 67, of Rock Island, departed this life on Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

A brief graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Chippiannock Cemetery; a mask is required if you plan to get out of your car at the cemetery.

Those left to celebrate his life are his son, Rodney Lee, East Moline; sisters, Toni Turner, Southfield, Mich., Cordelia "Det" Adams Davis, Moline; brothers, Trond Adams, Harold (Carolyn) Adams, Rock Island, Kermit "Poncho"(Toni) Adams Roseville, Minn.; a special aunt, Etta Mae Strickland, East Moline; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Jerome Adams and Roland Harper; sister- in- law, Jerlene Adams; brother-in-law, Bishop Lorenzo Turner; niece, Eboni Turner; and a special friend, Annette Lee.

