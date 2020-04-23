PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Kirk Gregory Kettler, 59, of Punta Gorda, Fla., succumbed to cancer, with his youngest son, Colton, by his side, while in the care of Tidewell Hospice on April 11, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kirk's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Kirk worked 20 years as the chief operator at a wastewater treatment facility in Punta Gorda, Fla. He was a veteran and served in the army. He was a proud supporter of the Salvation Army, and an honorary member of the Florida Sheriff’s Association. He enjoyed watching football and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed taking his children fishing as a pastime. He spent a lot of time working hard even at the comforts of home, always keeping his hands busy. Kirk knew how to fix almost anything, and he prided himself on his ability to get a job done well. He loved all of his dogs very much and would spend most nights entertained by them.