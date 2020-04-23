August 12, 1960- April 11, 2020
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Kirk Gregory Kettler, 59, of Punta Gorda, Fla., succumbed to cancer, with his youngest son, Colton, by his side, while in the care of Tidewell Hospice on April 11, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kirk's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Kirk was born Aug. 12, 1960, in Moline, the son of James and Jane (Thiele) Kettler. He grew up in Coal Valley, and graduated from Moline High School in 1978. He relocated to Florida in 1995.
Kirk worked 20 years as the chief operator at a wastewater treatment facility in Punta Gorda, Fla. He was a veteran and served in the army. He was a proud supporter of the Salvation Army, and an honorary member of the Florida Sheriff’s Association. He enjoyed watching football and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed taking his children fishing as a pastime. He spent a lot of time working hard even at the comforts of home, always keeping his hands busy. Kirk knew how to fix almost anything, and he prided himself on his ability to get a job done well. He loved all of his dogs very much and would spend most nights entertained by them.
Kirk is survived by his three children, Kirk (Jenae) Kettler, Franklin North Carolina; Kayte (Dan) Witten, Winfield Ill., and Colton Kettler of Punta Gorda Fla.; five grandchildren, Zoe, Zander and Zeryck Kettler, and Cole and Claire Witten; brothers, Bob (Vnice) Kettler, Las Vegas, Bruce (Debra) Kettler, Coal Valley, and sister, Cynthia Calef, Ontario, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Jeff Kettler.
Memories and condolences may be written for the family on the website, https://www.gatheringus.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.