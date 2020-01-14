May 24, 1932-January 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Kirby M. Platter, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island with visitation one hour prior to the funeral at McCarthy Hall. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friendship Manor employee fund.

Kirby was born May 24, 1932 in Dallas, TX, the son of Henry Van Every and Grace (McDonough) Platter. In his early years, Kirby lived in New Orleans, LA; Pass Christian, MS and New York, NY. At age five, he moved with his mother to Atlanta, GA. He attended Christ the King grade school and Marist High. He attended University of Georgia for one year. He was a Korean Era Veteran, having served in the Army in Germany. Kirby attended Georgia Tech on the GI Bill and graduated with a BS IE in December 1957.