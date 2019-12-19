November 6, 1965-November 19, 2019

PEARLAND, Texas — Kimberly (Kim) D. Schultz, 54, of Pearland, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 19, 2019, due to complications from ALS. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Cremation Rites have been accorded. A private inurnment will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund for her daughter.

Kim was born on Nov. 6, 1965, in Rock Island, the daughter of Dale and Delores (Grenko) Cullison. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1984 and obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Illinois State University in 1989. While attending Illinois State, Kim met the love of her life, Michael Schultz, and they married on Nov. 18, 1989, in Rock Island. Kim and Mike were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Lauren, in 2004.

Kim was employed as a transportation supervisor in logistics at AkzoNobel in Pasadena, Texas, last working in May of 2017. Kim considered her most important role in life to be a loving spouse and mother. Her family meant the world to her, and Kim relished her time with them. Weekends were spent watching and cheering Lauren's volleyball games, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears.