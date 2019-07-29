May 6, 1957-July 29, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Kimberly Dickens, 62, East Moline, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline, with the love of her life at her side and country music playing in the background. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Kim Butler was born May 6, 1957, in Monmouth, Ill., the daughter of Keith and Wanda (Simpson) Butler. She married Donald Dickens on Aug. 9, 2011, in Rock Island. Kim loved listening to country music and adored Elvis Pressley.
Survivors include her siblings: Tami Butler, Cathi (Kent) Drechsler, Joseph (Donna) Colley, Mark Butler and Scott Buttler, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
