× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 13, 1965 - August 3, 2020

NEW WINDSOR — Kimberly A. Kness, 54, of New Windsor, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Davenport.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hopewell Cemetery, New Windsor. Memorials may be given to the family.

Kimberly was born Sept. 13, 1965, in Moline the daughter of Thomas and Mary “Fran” Weihler Masters.

Survivors include her mother, Mary “Fran” (Eldon Nichols) Masters; children, Amanda Kness, Cassandra Kness and Jonathan (Karen) Kness; and grandchildren, Marcellus, Aryanna and Ainsley.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father; husband, Michael; and son, Brice.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Kness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.