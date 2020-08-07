You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kimberly A. Kness
View Comments

Kimberly A. Kness

{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberly A. Kness

September 13, 1965 - August 3, 2020

NEW WINDSOR — Kimberly A. Kness, 54, of New Windsor, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Davenport.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hopewell Cemetery, New Windsor. Memorials may be given to the family.

Kimberly was born Sept. 13, 1965, in Moline the daughter of Thomas and Mary “Fran” Weihler Masters.

Survivors include her mother, Mary “Fran” (Eldon Nichols) Masters; children, Amanda Kness, Cassandra Kness and Jonathan (Karen) Kness; and grandchildren, Marcellus, Aryanna and Ainsley.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father; husband, Michael; and son, Brice.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Kness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News