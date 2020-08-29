× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1954-August 25, 2020

MOLINE — Kimber Lee Gay, 66, of Moline, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home. Private funeral services will be Tuesday at The Word Church, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed in the church and attendees need to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Cremation rites will follow the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Kimber was born on July 9, 1954, in Quincy, Ill., a son of John and Harriett (Thompson) Gay. He married Nadine Fallon on May 17, 2002, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2018.

Kimber worked as a quality engineer at John Deere, Red Jacket, Alcoa, and most recently the Rock Island Arsenal. He retired in 2016. Kimber was a proud member and a Man of Valor at The Word Church “Church of New Beginnings” in East Moline. He enjoyed traveling, hosting seafood boils, playing golf, watching sports, and above all spending time with his family. Kimber was also a Hall of Fame basketball player at Quincy High School.