Kimber Lee Eastland

A Celebration of Life for Kimber will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, at 7 p.m., at Parkside Grill & Lounge, 2307 – 5th Avenue, Moline. We invite family and friends to join us and share stories in memory of our dear friend, father, and grandfather.

Kim, as he was known to family and friends, was born February 26, 1952, in Moline, son of Everett Lee Eastland and Margaret D. Eastland (Bouvia), both deceased. Kim is survived by his sister, Sharon Eastland of Chicago, IL, son, Nicholas Dufloth and his partner Tonika, and grandsons, Calvin, Jaxon, and Franklin, also of Chicago, and a cousin Susie Eastland.

Kim was a graduate of Alleman High School, and obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, where he studied Pre-Med, English, and Theater. He was an accomplished writer, publishing many articles, stories, and books, most notable of which was his work for TSR Games' Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game. He also published four books for TSR's Gamma World game series, including ‘Alpha Factor', ‘Delta Fragment', ‘Epsilon Cyborgs', and ‘Gamma Base'. Kim was also an avid participant in local theater performing, directing, and acting as office manager at Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline for many years. He authored scripts for the Quad Cities-based comedy improvisation group, ‘It's A Mystery', where he was a frequent performer as well. Christmas was Kim's greatest joy. He loved to decorate, adorn trees, setup his Christmas village, wrap and give gifts, and hold a party where he could spread holiday joy.