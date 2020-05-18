Kevin Seward

Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park in Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots or the local food bank. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family. No services at this time; however a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kevin was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Davenport, the son of James L and Mary K (Slattery) Seward. He was a graduate of Assumption High School, St. Ambrose University as well as Arizona State University. After college, Kevin joined the Rock Island Arsenal Rodman Laboratory. After leaving the Arsenal, he joined John Deere, where he worked for the next 36 years as an engineer. He pioneered many new technologies over his career, including some of the first use of industrial robots. Throughout his career he spent time in Waterloo, East Moline and the corporate offices and managed many teams over the years. He retired from John Deere in 2015 as the Enterprise Manager of Manufacturing Engineering.