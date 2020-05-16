November 29, 1953-May 15, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Kevin Seward, 66, of East Moline, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at home with family by his side.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park in Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots or the local food bank. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline, is assisting the family. No services at this time however a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kevin was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Davenport, the son of James L and Mary K (Slattery) Seward. He was a graduate of Assumption High School, St. Ambrose University as well as Arizona State University. After college, Kevin joined the Rock Island Arsenal Rodman Laboratory. After leaving the Arsenal, he joined John Deere where he worked for the next 36 years as an engineer. He pioneered many new technologies over his career including some of the first use of industrial robots. Throughout his career he spent time in Waterloo, East Moline and the corporate offices and managed many teams over the years. He retired from John Deere in 2015 as the Enterprise Manager of Manufacturing Engineering.
Kevin married Tanya Tomlinson in Davenport, on Sept. 30, 1978. He was a member of Christ the King in Moline. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, attending Cubs spring training in Arizona, gambling in Las Vegas and spoiling his grandsons. Kevin was a generous man in many ways.
Kevin is survived by his wife; son, Brandon “BJ” Seward (Tori) of Moline and daughter, Dr. Sheraden Seward of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; grandsons, Louis and Leo of Moline; brothers, Dan Seward and Jim (Becky) Seward of Bettendorf; brother-in-law, Mark (Amy) Tomlinson of Moline; six nieces and nephews; and one great-niece and two great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Madonna Seward.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
