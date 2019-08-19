September 6, 1958-August 17, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Kevin G. Petit, 60, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Services will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Rock Island Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Kevin was born on Sept. 6, 1958, in Moline, the son of Richard R. and Dorothy Tomlinson Petit. He married Vickie I. Keller on April 7, 2001.
Kevin was employed by Walmart for 25 years. He enjoyed photography and trains, but his true love was the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include:
Wife: Vickie; son: Justin May; siblings: Richard (Kathleen) Petit Jr., Diane Cornelius, James (Karol) Petit, Gail Koester, Bette (Michael) Norris; granddaughter: Barbie May; his beloved puppies, Sparky and Abby
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.
