June 14, 1929-July 3, 2020

WAPELLO — Kester M. Gladfelder, 91, of Moline, formerly of Wapello, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Wapello. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Main Station Cemetery, rural Moravia. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Wapello United Methodist Church where he was a member. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kester Gladfelder was born June 14, 1929, on a farm near Moravia, the son of Frank and Lillie Gladfelder. He married Dee Fenton on Aug. 15, 1948, in Centerville. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2006.

He worked on a farm much of his earlier life and later bought a truck and did general hauling in the Moravia area. He was an announcer at KCOG Radio in Centerville. Kester also worked as a beef lugger at Morrell's in Ottumwa. He drove school buses in Centerville and Iowa City, as well as the city bus in Iowa City during his college years. He taught at a country school in Moravia and later at Wapello Jr. High.