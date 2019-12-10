December 8, 1960-December 8, 2019

MILAN — Kenny A. Anderson, 59, of Milan, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 1:30 pm Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan, or Christian Care, Rock Island.

Kenny was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 8, 1960, a son of Harold L. and Patricia Morris Anderson. Kenny had a passion for cooking and worked as a chef for Christian Care, Rock Island, for several years before obtaining a job at Bonnett Wholesale Florist, Milan.

Kenny was a “Jack of all trades.” He enjoyed tinkering on cars, photography and fishing. He also loved dogs.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Merri (Doug) Bush, Dayton, Ohio, and Kelly (Dallas) Anderson, Milan; stepmother, Jan Anderson, Moline; nieces and nephews, Bradley (Krystal) Bush, Katie (Jeff) Palmer, Jennie (John) Dahm, Nicholas (Andrea) Anderson, Kelsey (Kyle) Montgomery and Haley (Ryan) Beuselinck; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.