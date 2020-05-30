MOLINE — Kenneth W. “Twister” Helmers, 77, of Moline, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his daughter's home in Milan. Per his wishes, Kenneth will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenneth was born April 22, 1943, in LaHarpe, Ill., a son of Wendell G. and Mary Alice (Carmack) Helmers. He graduated from LaHarpe High School and moved to the Quad-Cities to work for the railroad. His career moved on from Rock Island Lines to John Deere. He married Margaret Conover on Jan. 2, 1965, and one daughter, Johnna, was born to their union. Twister retired from John Deere Foundry as a Foreman in 1991 after 27 years of service to the Company. Upon his retirement, Twister moved to Florida for a time. He returned to the Quad-Cities in 1999 and enjoyed numerous club affiliations including: the Vikings Club, Masonic Temple, Ducks Unlimited, East End Club, Milan Rifle Club and the NRA. Twister was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and he loved auctioneering for Stenzel Auction, tractors and shooting firearms. Twister never met a stranger; he genuinely enjoyed people.