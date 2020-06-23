× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 16, 1942-June 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Kenneth W. “Kenny” Hakeman, 77, of East Moline, Ill., died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Kenny was born December 16, 1942, in Moline, Ill., the son of Medie and Leona (Landuit) Hakeman. He retired from the John Deere Foundry, East Moline. He served as President of the UAW Local 81 for 18 years. Kenny was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his sons, Curtis Hakeman and Matthew Hakeman, both of East Moline.

