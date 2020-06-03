November 10, 1947-June 2, 2020
MOLINE — Kenneth T. “Dym” Anderson, 72, of Moline, passed Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Rescued, 2105 16 St., Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Kenneth was born on Nov. 10, 1947, the son of Kenneth E. and Stella (Fontenoy) Anderson. He graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1965. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving with the Army. Ken retired from Deere & Company.
Survivors include his sisters, Kay (Sonny) Stephens, of Moline, and Pennie Knary, of Moline; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Paul) Cook, of Hampton, Kimberly (Scott) DeVriese, of Champaign, Ill., Kraigg (Felicia) Knary, of Moline, and Konrad (Sarah) Knary, of Moline; numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.
