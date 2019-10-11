September 14, 1968-October 9, 2019
MOLINE — Kenneth Scott Maranda, 51, of Moline, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident in Clinton County, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at First Congregational Church UCC, Moline. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date.
Scott was born Sept. 14, 1968, in Moline. He was the son of Kenneth Eugene “Moose” and Jacquoline “Jackie” (McDowell) Maranda. Scott was currently employed for USF Holland Trucking as a driver for 25 years and received the 2 Million Mile Safety Award Certificate. He was a member of Teamsters Local 371 and a former trustee. He was also a member of Moose Lodge 190, Rock Island, and First Congregational Church UCC, Moline, where he volunteered with the mission trips, as a church usher, youth group, and a Sunday school teacher. He also volunteered his time at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was the founder of and had a real passion for 2nd Saturday. He loved boating and motorcycling.
Survivors include his mother, Jackie Maranda, Moline; father, Kenneth E. “Moose” Maranda, Milan; daughters, Sarah (William) Richardson, Davenport, Allison Maranda, Bettendorf; siblings, Kathy Ryckeghem, Kim Simpson, Kelly (Mike) Pierce, Darrin Maranda, all of Moline, and Kate Morgan, East Moline; aunt, Barb Lesner, East Moline; and uncle Ed Maranda, Milan.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Ryckeghem; his grandparents; aunt, Garna (Vern) Dunham; uncles, Don, Cliff and Ron Maranda.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.