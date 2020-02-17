Kenneth Schipper

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, with retired pastor Rev. John Byker officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fulton Township Cemetery in Fulton. A memorial has been established by the family.

Kenny was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Albany, Ill., to George and Jennie (Bielema) Schipper. He was educated in the Albany Grade School and was a 1957 graduate of Fulton High School. He first married Donna Juist in Fulton. Then on Sept. 2, 1989, he married Eileen Yarbrough in Fulton. Kenny farmed his entire life in the Cordova, Erie, Fulton, Hooppole and Albany areas. He collected Allis Chalmers tractors and had 37 in his collection. He enjoyed going to auctions, especially farm auctions. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, and they made a yearly trip to Cheyenne, Wyo., to watch the rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Kenny was a member of the Fulton Saddle Club. He enjoyed going out to lunch every Tuesday with his friends. He was a kind, gentle person and made friends wherever he went.