December 26, 1939-February 15, 2020
CORDOVA — Kenneth Schipper, 80, of Cordova, Ill., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, with retired pastor Rev. John Byker officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fulton Township Cemetery in Fulton. A memorial has been established by the family.
Kenny was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Albany, Ill., to George and Jennie (Bielema) Schipper. He was educated in the Albany Grade School and was a 1957 graduate of Fulton High School. He first married Donna Juist in Fulton. Then on Sept. 2, 1989, he married Eileen Yarbrough in Fulton. Kenny farmed his entire life in the Cordova, Erie, Fulton, Hooppole and Albany areas. He collected Allis Chalmers tractors and had 37 in his collection. He enjoyed going to auctions, especially farm auctions. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, and they made a yearly trip to Cheyenne, Wyo., to watch the rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Kenny was a member of the Fulton Saddle Club. He enjoyed going out to lunch every Tuesday with his friends. He was a kind, gentle person and made friends wherever he went.
Survivors include his wife, Eileen; one daughter, Sue (Keith) Rezin, of Morris, Ill.; two stepsons, Jamey Vermeire, of Hillsdale, Ill., and Jason Vermeire, of Port Byron, Ill; seven grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Jim Schipper; two brothers, Vernon and Leroy Schipper.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
1500 10th Avenue
Fulton, IL 61252
10:30AM
1500 10th Avenue
Fulton, IL 61252