July 31, 1929-August 3, 2019
DAVENPORT — On Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, Kenneth R. Hoover, caring husband and father of two children, passed away from natural causes at age 90.
Ken was born July 31, 1929, in Davenport, to Ralph and Ethel Hoover and had a younger sister, Nancy. He attended the University of Illinois where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting. Ken married Katie Tabb on Nov. 26, 1955, and they started their life in Miami, Fla., where Ken worked for Procter & Gamble. He received his CPA in November 1960 and worked for Arthur Anderson in Chicago before starting the first of two Accounting firms in Moline, Illinois where he worked until retiring at age 62.
Ken and Katie raised two children, Diane and Doug. Ken joined the Navy in 1952 during the Korean War and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He was a Lieutenant in the Navy for three years and was honorably discharged upon completion of his service. He was an active sportsman and passed it on to his family. He played baseball through college and was an avid golfer his entire life. While he enjoyed hunting and fishing, he loved animals and showed compassion towards them.
Ken is survived by his wife Katie; and his two children, Diane and Doug, and their children, Jessica, Kristina, Allison and Chris. A funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of St. Francis (Donate-Hospice of St. Francis Foundation/Brevard) or Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alz.com). Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com