March 4, 1943- February 22, 2020

WOODHULL -- Kenneth R. Barman, 76, of Woodhull, Illinois, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Memorials may be left to Bethany Lutheran Church or the Woodhull Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

He was born March 4, 1943, in Aledo, Illinois to William and Florence Olson Barman. Ken graduated from AlWood High School in 1961. He married Karla Ekstrom June 4, 1964, in Mendota, Ill.

After high school, he began working for IH until he started his farming career in Lynn Center in 1963. He moved to the Woodhull area in 1970, retiring from farming in 2009.

He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was a Clover Township Trustee for 40 years.

Ken enjoyed raising crops and livestock for many years, playing cards and visiting with family and friends.