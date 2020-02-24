Kenneth R. Barman
March 4, 1943- February 22, 2020

WOODHULL -- Kenneth R. Barman, 76, of Woodhull, Illinois, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Memorials may be left to Bethany Lutheran Church or the Woodhull Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

He was born March 4, 1943, in Aledo, Illinois to William and Florence Olson Barman. Ken graduated from AlWood High School in 1961. He married Karla Ekstrom June 4, 1964, in Mendota, Ill.

After high school, he began working for IH until he started his farming career in Lynn Center in 1963. He moved to the Woodhull area in 1970, retiring from farming in 2009.

He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was a Clover Township Trustee for 40 years.

Ken enjoyed raising crops and livestock for many years, playing cards and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife: Karla; one daughter: Kathy (Richard) Dunham of Illinois City; one son: Kurt (Denise) Barman of Alpha, Ill.; four grandchildren: Drew and Carly Dunham, Kyle and Grace Barman; one sister-in-law: Darlene Barman of Little York, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.

His parents; siblings: Dale Barman; Beverly (Oliver) Stephenson; Evelyn (Glenn) Swanson preceded him in death.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home Woodhull
525 N. Division Street
Woodhull, IL 61490
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
10:30AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
380 W. 3rd Avenue; P.O. Box 459
Woodhull, IL 61490
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 26
Burial
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
12:00AM
Woodhull Cemetery
402 W. 5th Avenue
Woodhull, IL 61490
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Burial begins.

