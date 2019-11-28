{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth L. Louck

April 6, 1943-November 26, 2019

JOY — Kenneth L. Louck, 76 of Joy, Ill., died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec.r 2, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Peniel Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger's, where memorials may be left to the Peniel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born April 6, 1943, in Aledo, Ill., to Kenneth and Doris Loving Louck. Ken graduated from Aledo High School in 1961. He married Ruth Clayton on Jan. 20, 1962. He later married Stephanie Reckers on March 22, 2018, in Clarksville, Tenn.

Ken was a truck driver and was later employed as a heavy equipment operator through Operating Engineers Local 150, retiring in 2003.

He was a member of Brothers of the Third Wheel in Arizona.

Survivors include his wife: Stephanie; two sons: Randy (Mary) Louck, of Aledo, Ill., Rick (Julie) Louck, of Clarksville, Tenn.; one stepdaughter: Shawna (Lucas) Hamann, of Silvis, Ill.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janice (Robert) Riggins, of Coal Valley; Tammy (Rick) Lantau, of Aledo; two brothers: Stephen (Susan) Louck, of New Boston, Thomas (Linda) Louck, of Monmouth; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one stepgreat-grandchild.

