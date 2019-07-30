June 17, 1942-July 29, 2019
SILVIS — Kenneth J. Womack, 77, Silvis, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, quietly at his home with loved ones by his side. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Silvis Eagle's Club.
Ken was born June 17, 1942. After serving in the U.S. Army, Ken returned home to his family and enjoyed being a father. He retired from John Deere as a welder. He enjoyed working with the kids at Viscioni's Boxing Gym, traveling and judging the matches. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and bowling with family and friends. Ken was a loving, generous, selfless man with a great sense of humor.
Survivors include sisters, Nadine and Lyndie; three daughters; two stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darren and his wife Patricia.
We lost one cool dude. He will forever be in our hearts.
