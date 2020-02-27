June 7, 1955-February 25, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE — Kenneth J. Mix, 64, of Moline, formerly of Erie, Ill., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. in Moline. A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Private burial in the Erie Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Gibson–Bode Funeral Home to offset funeral costs.

Kenny was born June 7, 1955, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Robert and Agnes “Renie” (Ballow) Mix. He graduated from Erie High School in 1973. He married Kim Conant on Sept. 13, 1975, in Moline. They later divorced. Kenny was employed as a CNC machinist at Williams, White & Co. in Moline. He was very talented with his hands and could fix anything. He also enjoyed watching sports.

Kenny is survived by his children, Tony Mix, Florida, Janelle (Zachary) Smith, Hampton, Colin (Melissa) Mix, Port Byron; siblings, Debbie Pope, Silvis, Bruce (Kathryn) Mix, Erie, Brian (Cindy) Mix, Moline, Madonna (Mark) Kelly, Erie, Linda (Maurice) Dierks, Davenport; two grandchildren, Roman Mix and Evelyn Smith and a third one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Mix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.