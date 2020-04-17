September 29, 1929- April 15, 2020
MOLINE — Kenneth H. Dean, 90, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A memorial graveside service and inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Iowa Masonic Health Center, Bettendorf.
Kenneth was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Princeton, Missouri, a son of Walter E. and Kathleen Kinnison Dean. He married Betty McKillip on Dec. 22, 1956, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2011.
Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran. He was in sales and management for Roth Tank Co., Rock Island for 45 years.
He was a lifetime member of Doric Lodge 319 A.F. & A.M. and a member of Viola United Presbyterian Church. In recent years, he attended Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He was a cowboy at heart. He previously bought, sold and traded horses as a hobby. He enjoyed attending rodeos and bluegrass music festivals with his wife. They loved traveling together and visited every state, except Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada and Mexico.
Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Terry and Cliff Blundy, East Moline, and Bobbi and Craig Park, Moline; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Marilyn) Dean, Taylor Ridge, and Larry Dean, Rock Island; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Janet Bausch, Bettendorf.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two daughters, Tammy Lou Dean and Melinda Youmans.
