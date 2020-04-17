× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1929- April 15, 2020

MOLINE — Kenneth H. Dean, 90, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial graveside service and inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Iowa Masonic Health Center, Bettendorf.

Kenneth was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Princeton, Missouri, a son of Walter E. and Kathleen Kinnison Dean. He married Betty McKillip on Dec. 22, 1956, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2011.

Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran. He was in sales and management for Roth Tank Co., Rock Island for 45 years.

He was a lifetime member of Doric Lodge 319 A.F. & A.M. and a member of Viola United Presbyterian Church. In recent years, he attended Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He was a cowboy at heart. He previously bought, sold and traded horses as a hobby. He enjoyed attending rodeos and bluegrass music festivals with his wife. They loved traveling together and visited every state, except Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada and Mexico.