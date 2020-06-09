CAMBRIDGE — Kenneth E. Swanson, 72, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Cremation has been accorded and a private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Kenneth Swanson Memorial Fund.

Kenneth Eugene Swanson was born June 20, 1947, in Moline, the son of Kenneth and Bonnie Bailey Swanson. He was educated in Cambridge schools and was a member of the Class of 1965. His marriage to Wilma Taylor took place on Aug. 7, 1966, in Cambridge. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries he received in battle. He was employed at International Harvester in East Moline from 1966 until retiring in 1996. He had a huge passion for antiques cars, family, and his herd of cats that were his friends, as he would say.