Kenneth E. Bush

Kenneth and Marilyn led the Andalusia Indians 4-H club in Rock Island County for 18 years. His memberships include, Rock Island County Farm Bureau — President for six years; Rock Island County Fair Association; Rock Island County Extension Council; State Farm Bureau Marketing Board; Antique Automobile Association; Rock Island Historical Society; Reynolds American Legion Post 1166; and Deer Valley Collectors.

His passion was collecting all things agricultural, especially farm memorabilia and items of the past. These collections grew into a family museum, telling his history in agriculture and local Quad-City history. He was honored as the 1965-1966 Illinois Outstanding Young Farmer. He then joined the Outstanding Farmers of America and traveled with them to several countries of the world. In 2011, he and Marilyn were the first inductees into the Rock Island County Farm Bureau Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

His great delight was hosting the grandchildren for “Boys and Girls” weeks at the farm. The experience of staying on the farm taught them the value of hard work but also having fun. Together they repaired many antique machines until they were show worthy. He originated “Grandkids Pumpkin Days” for them, and it became a memorable event for families in the area.