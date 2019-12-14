March 5, 1950-December 14, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Graveside services for Kenneth Dean Riley, 69, of East Moline, will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-noon Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside services should be at the funeral home by noon. Mr Riley died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Ken was born March 5, 1950, in Rock Island, the son of William R. and Kathaleen L. (Harman) Riley. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. He married Anne C. Freiburg, Oct. 21, 1995, at First Christian Church, Moline. Ken worked as a welder for the former CaseIH, East Moline and retired from Oscar Mayer/Kraft, Davenport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He enjoyed traveling, boating, skiing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and New Orleans Saints fan.

Survivors include his wife, Anne; daughter, Lisa Van Wassenhove (Thomas Wright) Orion; grandchildren, Kenneth Stephen Wright and Kira Anne Wright; siblings, Paul Riley (Heidi Goodnight) Silvis, Virginia Bailey, W.Va., Stephen (Linda) Riley, Silvis, Patricia Noel, Hampton, and Jennifer Trich, Rock Island; his mother-in-law, Patricia Freiburg; and the entire Freiburg family.