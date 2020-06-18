Kenneth D. Stringer

Ken was born July 18, 1941, the son of Harlan and Fleta (Beeman) Stringer, in Assumption, Ill. On Dec. 15, 1978, Ken married Patricia L. Colling in a ceremony held at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He was a fourth-generation steel mill worker, employed at Sterling Steel Mill for over 10 years. He then was employed as a carpenter at Cathelyn Construction for 25 years, and also as a truck driver for Mike Brooks Inc. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Ken had a passion for training and riding horses. Those that knew him stated he had a true talent for it and called him a “horse whisperer.” He started trail riding in 1962 and enjoyed his time on those long trail riding trips. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.