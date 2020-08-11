× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 8, 1946-August 10, 2020

MOLINE -- Kenneth D. Rodgers, 73, of Moline passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with visitation after the service from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Masks will be required to attend all services. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Ken was born September 8, 1946, in Galesburg, Ill., the son of Albert J. and Elizabeth G. (Rowland) Rodgers.

Ken graduated from Galesburg High School and received his undergrad and master’s degree from Western Illinois University. He worked over 37 years teaching at Rockridge School and Moline/Coal Valley School District retiring in 2005.

Ken enjoyed going to the Two Rivers YWCA, Moline, loved teaching, coaching, loved all sports and was especially an avid Cubs fan.

Survivors include his son, Chip D. Rodgers, Moline; brothers, Richard (Jan) Rodgers, Peoria, Ill., and David Rodgers, East Peoria, Ill.; nephew, Jay (Julia) Rodgers, Fairfax, Va., niece, Kirsten (Jerry) Swafford, Rockford and special care giver, Anthony Friel.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jeffrey Rodgers.

