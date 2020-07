Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MOLINE — Kenneth D. Gustafson, 88, of Moline, who died on May 21, 2020, will be buried at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. Those wishing to attend should arrive at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline by 10:30 a.m., in order to join the procession to the cemetery.