× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 1931-May 21, 2020

MOLINE — Kenneth D. Gustafson, 88, of Moline, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab in Rock Island. Cremation rites will be afforded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Kenneth was born in Cambridge on Sept. 26, 1931, to H. Martin and Mabel (Johnson) Gustafson. He attended school in a one-room school house south of Cambridge. On Sept. 30, 2006, in Moline, he married Carlene Ann Anderson, who survives. Kenneth was employed for more than 30 years, by the City of Moline, as a repairman on the parking meters, retiring in 1996.

To friends and acquaintances, he was known as Kenny, but to family he was known as Uncle Pete.

In addition to his wife, Carlene, survivors include a sister, Agnes Roseland of DeWitt, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Judy (Larry) Nelson of New Windsor; eight nephews and seven nieces, and many great-nephews and -nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lois Curry of Moline, and a brother, Raeburn Gustafson of Low Moor, Iowa.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Gustafson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.