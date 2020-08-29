× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 25, 1994-August 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Kendall Karl Schmook, 26, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a motor vehicle accident in Davenport.

Private memorial services will be live broadcast at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Inurnment will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

A public celebration of life gathering to honor Kendall's life will be held at a later date.

Kendall was born to Michelle Schmook in Rock Island on July 25, 1994. He graduated from Rock Island High School. Since graduation, Kendall worked various jobs throughout the Quad-Cities, but he truly enjoyed working long summers at Sunset Marina. Kendall's various interest included anime, Marvel and D.C. Comic Superheroes. This was truly fitting as his charisma, contagious laugh, and wicked sense of humor brought light, life and joy to all who were lucky enough to know him.

Kendall's life was filled with the love of his friends and family. Every life he touched was made better for knowing him. His charming smile created dimples so sweet that it melted the hearts of all he shared it with.