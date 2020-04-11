December 7, 1977-April 8, 2020
BETTENDORF — Keith W. Blum, 42, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the pitbull rescue organization, Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Keith was born on Dec. 7, 1977, in Syracuse, N.Y., the son of Carl and Betty (Lamphere) Blum. He attended Bettendorf High School. Most recently he was employed as a car sales consultant at Dahl Ford in Davenport, where he earned car salesman of the year in 2019. Keith was an avid dirt track racer, where he won many trophies and graciously donated them to his little fans. He was also a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Keith was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was passionate about pitbull rescue and was a great supporter of the Villalobos Rescue Center. Keith brought joy to our lives; he made us laugh and smile.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Aundrea Blum, of Bettendorf; mother, Betty Blum, of Bettendorf; father and stepmother, Carl and Deborah Blum, of Moline; sisters, Kimberly (David) Donovan, of Plainfield, Ill., Kelly (Brian) Dietz, of Bettendorf; brother, Kevin (Melanie) Blum, of Colona, Ill.; children, Amanda (fiancé, Ryan Slyter) Sufficool, Zachary (Alyssa Campion) Sufficool, all of Bettendorf; nine nieces and nephews, Meghan Donovan, Shane Blum, Brittaney Babcock, Nicholas Blum, Ashley Simmon, Cierra Blaszczyk, Kassidy Scheff, Kaitlin Scheff, Devon Dietz; four great-nephews and -niece, Jaxon, Lio, Carter, Maddison; and his canine companion, Martini.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved canine, Angel.
Online condolences may be shared with Keith's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
