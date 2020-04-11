Keith W. Blum

Keith was born on Dec. 7, 1977, in Syracuse, N.Y., the son of Carl and Betty (Lamphere) Blum. He attended Bettendorf High School. Most recently he was employed as a car sales consultant at Dahl Ford in Davenport, where he earned car salesman of the year in 2019. Keith was an avid dirt track racer, where he won many trophies and graciously donated them to his little fans. He was also a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Keith was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was passionate about pitbull rescue and was a great supporter of the Villalobos Rescue Center. Keith brought joy to our lives; he made us laugh and smile.