September 11, 1945- April 20, 2020

MILAN — Keith R. Mohr, 74, of Milan, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Private funeral services and visitation will be held. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Keith was born Sept. 11, 1945, in Williston, North Dakota, a son of Jesse and Hellen (Strong) Mohr. He married Shirley Ervin on Aug. 30, 1964. Shirley passed away Jan. 2, 2010. Keith worked for several area companies including Flynn Beverage, TM Inc. and Georgia Pacific as a warehouse worker and driver. Keith retired in 2011. In his spare time, Keith enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events and watching Gunsmoke on TV.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Brian (Jennifer) Mohr, Milan, and Douglas (Malynda) Mohr, Claremore, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Chelsea, Christopher, Tyler and Kristina Mohr; great-grandchildren, Sylas, Skyler, Maxten and Kyler; brother, Craig Mohr, Milan; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; and siblings, Linda Oliver and Leland Mohr

