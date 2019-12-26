July 2, 1958-December 25, 2019

BETTENDORF — Keith Michael Jansen, 61, of Bettendorf, went to heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, after succumbing to glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive cancer. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, which transforms shelter dogs into custom-trained, life-changing, assistance dogs for service members and veterans, or The Semper Fi Fund, which provides direct financial assistance and vital programming for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members during hospitalization and recovery. Online condolences and tributes may be made to www.rungemortuary.com.

Keith was born a son of Frederick and Marilyn Grace (Cuppy) Jansen on July 2, 1958, in Davenport. He was united in marriage to Leesa Wayne on Oct. 3, 2008, in Davenport. He retired from TACOM on Sept. 30, 2008. In 1999, Keith became a founding partner, along with his father and brothers, of MANDUS Group, which was named after their grandfather, Amandus.

Keith was a brilliant, loving and generous man who enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with friends and especially their dog, Dexter.

Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Frederick and Marilyn Jansen, of Long Grove, Iowa; loving wife, Leesa Jansen, of Bettendorf; sons, Luke T. Jansen, of Eldridge, Iowa, and Mitch P. (Beth) Jansen, of Davenport; siblings, Kevin M. (Wanda) Jansen, Kris M. (Sue) Jansen and Kathy M. Jansen; grandchildren, Maddy, Grace and Anders Jansen; mother of his children, Cindy Slusarski, of Eldridge, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

