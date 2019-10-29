June 16th, 1925-October 18, 2019
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Keith M. Andrews, formerly of Rock Island, died Oct. 18, at home in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 94.
He was born in Decatur, Ill., to E.J. and Daisy Andrews on June 16, 1925. On Christmas Day 1947, he married Mary Ann Pier, with whom he spent the rest of his life until her passing in July of 2015. His career in marketing took him to Rock Island and Waukesha, Wis., before retiring to Arizona.
According to his wishes, his body was willed to the Whole Body Donor Program at the University of Arizona. A private celebration of his life will be scheduled for family at a later date.
He is survived by his children: John Steven (Pam) Breese, Illinois, Jim (Dianne) Sherrard, Illinois, and Mary Jane (Larry Clever), Tempe, Ariz.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.