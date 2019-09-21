July 13, 1949-September 9, 2019
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Keith Garland Schwabe, 70, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1949, in McLeansboro, Ill.
Keith attended Moline High School in Moline. After retiring from a career in sales, he and his wife moved to Pensacola, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Van Hyfte Schwabe, Pensacola; daughter, Marissa Rone, Olathe, Kan.; son, Brandon Pearsall, Carmel, Ind.; son, Tyler Pearsall, Overland Park, Kan.; three grandchildren, Kennady Rone, Brecken Rone and Graham Pearsall (Brandon's); parents, Jack Schwabe and Anna Fae Frailey Schwabe, Moline; and brother, Greg Schwabe, Moline.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at MGT New Hope, Moline.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL, entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.