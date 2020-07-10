June 23, 1936-July 10, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Keith G. Vollrath, 84, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home following Phase 4 guidelines. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Port Byron. Mr. Vollrath died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Park Vista, East Moline.
Keith was born June 23, 1936, in Moline, the son of Gust and Helga (Dahlheim) Vollrath. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1954-1962. He married Beverly Jean VanKlaveren Oct. 19, 1957, at Peace Lutheran Church, Port Byron.
He was a lifelong resident of the area living on the family farm near Barstow. He was President of VOLL-CO Inc. a machine tool distributorship serving Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
Prior to starting his company in 1985 he was president of Select Machine Sales Inc. Before joining Select Machine Sales Inc. he was employed as a sales manager with Alter & Sons Inc. in Davenport.
He served nine years on the Board of Education School District No. 36 and was president of the board for three years. He was a past president of the East Moline-Silvis Jaycees, Jaycee Alumni Club, Friedens Cemetery Association, a former member of the church Council of Peace Lutheran Church, a member of the J.C.I Senate, a member of the Republican Business Advisory Council, charter member of East Moline Lions Club, member of the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club, and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his children, Kimberly (Dennis) Mulherin, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Kirk (Stacy) Vollrath, Colona, IL; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Mitchell, Katie (David) Benevento, Sarah (Matthew) Rumery, Danny Mulherin and Amber Carter; great grandchildren, Flynn, Elsie, Sadie, Jax, and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club.
