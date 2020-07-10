× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 23, 1936-July 10, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Keith G. Vollrath, 84, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home following Phase 4 guidelines. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Port Byron. Mr. Vollrath died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Park Vista, East Moline.

Keith was born June 23, 1936, in Moline, the son of Gust and Helga (Dahlheim) Vollrath. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1954-1962. He married Beverly Jean VanKlaveren Oct. 19, 1957, at Peace Lutheran Church, Port Byron.

He was a lifelong resident of the area living on the family farm near Barstow. He was President of VOLL-CO Inc. a machine tool distributorship serving Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

Prior to starting his company in 1985 he was president of Select Machine Sales Inc. Before joining Select Machine Sales Inc. he was employed as a sales manager with Alter & Sons Inc. in Davenport.